e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CPI(M) demands Himachal govt provide relief package to all sectors

CPI(M) demands Himachal govt provide relief package to all sectors

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said almost two months have gone since the lockdown was imposed and all businesses and workers are reeling under a severe economic and financial crisis.

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
CPI (M) has demanded that people involved in industry, tourism, transport and other commercial activities should be granted exemption from all taxes, permit fees and shop rent for at least six months.
CPI (M) has demanded that people involved in industry, tourism, transport and other commercial activities should be granted exemption from all taxes, permit fees and shop rent for at least six months. (Representative Image )
         

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday demanded that the state government immediately provide a relief package to industries, tourism, transport, commercial enterprises and all others who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

They have also demanded that the state prepare an exit plan, keeping all security measures in the mind, to get out of lockdown/curfew imposed to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

CPI (M) has demanded that people involved in industry, tourism, transport and other commercial activities should be granted exemption from all taxes, permit fees and shop rent for at least six months.

“Provide Rs 7,500 and 10kg ration to all workers and all those struggling during this economic crisis. Ensure payment of salaries during lockdown/curfew to all workers and 70% of it should be paid by government. Property tax, garbage collection fees and other taxes in urban areas should be waived off for at least six months, school fee should also be waived,” said CPI(M) leaders.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said almost two months have gone since the lockdown was imposed and all businesses and workers are reeling under a severe economic and financial crisis.

”If the state government does not provide a timely relief package, it will be a challenge to keep businesses economically viable,” Chauhan said.

“This economic package and a concrete strategy to get out of lockdown/curfew is necessary to rejuvenate the sinking economy,” he added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In