CPI(M) demands Himachal govt provide relief package to all sectors

chandigarh

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:23 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday demanded that the state government immediately provide a relief package to industries, tourism, transport, commercial enterprises and all others who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

They have also demanded that the state prepare an exit plan, keeping all security measures in the mind, to get out of lockdown/curfew imposed to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

CPI (M) has demanded that people involved in industry, tourism, transport and other commercial activities should be granted exemption from all taxes, permit fees and shop rent for at least six months.

“Provide Rs 7,500 and 10kg ration to all workers and all those struggling during this economic crisis. Ensure payment of salaries during lockdown/curfew to all workers and 70% of it should be paid by government. Property tax, garbage collection fees and other taxes in urban areas should be waived off for at least six months, school fee should also be waived,” said CPI(M) leaders.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said almost two months have gone since the lockdown was imposed and all businesses and workers are reeling under a severe economic and financial crisis.

”If the state government does not provide a timely relief package, it will be a challenge to keep businesses economically viable,” Chauhan said.

“This economic package and a concrete strategy to get out of lockdown/curfew is necessary to rejuvenate the sinking economy,” he added.