Curfew relaxations reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages, two other affected pockets

chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:02 IST

Curfew relaxations were reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages and two other affected pockets in the city on Saturday.

The relaxations were implemented on the recommendation of Gurdaspur sub-divisional magistrate Skattar Singh Bal and district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq.

Bhaini Paswal village of Kahnuwan block was declared a containment zone on April 14, after a 60-year-old man, Sansar Singh, tested positive for the disease and later passed away at Government Hospital, Amritsar.

On April 20, Bhattian village in Kahnuwan block was declared a containment zone after three of a family, who had returned from Nanded, tested positive for the disease.

On May 3, Sant Nagar and the adjoining Bajwa Colony in Gurdaspur city, were declared containment zones after the sample of a 23-year-old man came out positive.

The administration had declared the areas containment zones and retracted all relaxations after positive cases in these zones.