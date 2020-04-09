Curfew violator rams car into police barricades in Ludhiana, caught

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:57 IST

A curfew violator in a bid to escape from police checkpoint rammed his car into barricades near Sanjay Gandhi Colony here on Wednesday. However, alert police nabbed him near Samrala Chowk and lodged an FIR against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Harcharan Nagar near Samrala Chowk.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh said that the police had installed a checkpoint near Sanjay Gandhi colony following curfew was imposed. “The police signalled a car coming from Tajpur road side to stop. Instead of stopping, the accused sped up his vehicle and rammed into the barricades,” he said.

The ASI informed the police party at Samrala Chowk, one km away from the spot, and he was arrested there. A case under Section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The accused told police that he had no curfew pass and he feared of being caught, so he tried to escape.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested six more curfew violators, who were wandering near their houses for no reasons.

10 vegetable vendors held for not wearing masks, gloves

Daresi police have booked three vegetable vendors for selling vegetables and fruits without wearing gloves and masks. The accused have made people huddle around their vends.

The accused are Abdul of Corporation colony at Haibowal, Sagar of Begowal and Mohammad Wasir of Malerkotla. Salem Tabri police have arrested six vegetable vendors, including Santokh Singh of Partap Singh Wala, Mohammad Shahid of Malerkotla, Gurpreet Singh of Tarntaran, Harjinder Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mohan Kumar of Jamalpur and Bhagwant Singh of Rajewal.

Division number 6 police have arrested Ramu of Janta nagar for selling vegetables without pass and making people huddle around his vend.