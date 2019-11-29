e-paper
Dalai Lama ‘not in a hurry to reincarnate’

The spiritual leader hinted that there was no hurry to look for his successor as he was in fine health

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama arrives to attend a conference at CTA block in Mcleodganj on Friday.
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama arrives to attend a conference at CTA block in Mcleodganj on Friday.(ANI PHOTO)
         

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday hinted that there was no hurry to look for his successor as he was in fine health, physically and mentally.

Speaking at the valedictory session of 14th religious conference held here, the Dalai Lama said: “I am 84 and physically fit and mentally joyful so why hurry about my reincarnation”.

The three-day conference convened by department of religion and culture, central Tibetan administration and draw was attended by 117 heads and important figures of four Tibetan schools of Buddhism, Bon tradition and monastic institutions.

His remark came close on the heels of the representative of the Tibetan Buddhism adopting a three-point resolution wishing for the continuation of the Institution of the Dalai Lama and vesting the authority of choosing a successor in the Dalai Lama himself on the inaugural day of the conference.

“If People’s Republic of China, for political ends, chooses a candidate for the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan people will not recognise or respect that candidate,” the resolution asserted. The CTA also endorsed the resolution with President of the exile government of the Dalai Lama firmly asserting that Tibetans will never accept China imposed successor of the spiritual leader.

