Darshani Deori demolition : Complaint filed against Kar Sewa head Baba Jagtar Singh, SGPC members

Two days after Kar Sewa activists demolished a portion of the Darshani Deori of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, around two dozen local Sikhs and eyewitnesses lodged a formal complaint against the outfit and employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday.

The complainants demanded action against Kar Sewa head Baba Jagtar Singh and the SGPC employees who work at the Darbar Sahib and its manager Partap Singh for demolishing the two-century old structure.

“Around 400 goons bearing sharp-edged weapons demolished the darshani deori at the behest of Baba Jagtar Singh and in presence of the Darbar Sahib manager Partap Singh and employees of the SGPC. The accused have hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and should be booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the complaint reads.

DSP Kawaljit Singh, who is headiing the investigation into the matter, said, “I have called Kar Sewa head Baba Jagtar Singh and the others to record their statements on Tuesday.”

The SGPC has formed a threemember committee, comprising SGPC members Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, Bhai Ram Singh and Gurmeet Singh, to investigate the incident.

On being asked why the SGPC had not lodged a police complaint against Kar Sewa till now, Siyalka said, “The Sikh sangat has lodged the complaint. We will consider filing a complaint after completing our report.”

BRAHMPURA, KHALRA DEMAND ACTION AGAINST CULPRITS

Those who filed the complaint also alleged the SGPC and the Kar Sewa heads were hands in glove and therefore the gurdwara body had not lodged any police complaint.

Different organisations of the Sikh community, including Guru Maneyo Granth Sewak Jatha, Himmat-e-Khalsa Jatha, and leaders, MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and PEP Khadoor Sahib candidate Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra, demanded action against those involved in the demolition.

“SGPC member Gurbachan Singh Karmuwala was involved in the demolition of the deori. The Kar Sewa head could not have demolished the historic building without the consent of the SGPC,” said Brahmpura, who visited the gurdwara along with former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala.

Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra demanded the resignation of SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal for failing to protect the historic site. On Monday, members of the SAD also held a protest outside the gurdwara.

Meanwhile, activists of an alliance of Sikh organisations have demanded that a criminal case be registered against Baba Jagtar Singh. The alliance’s spokesperson Sukhdev Singh Phagwara said , “It was an attempt to earn money from the pilgrims in the name of constructing a new building. Kar Sewa activists demolished the gate without taking the SGPC or the Sikh community in loop. They should be booked for hurting religious sentiments.”

