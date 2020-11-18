e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Day 2 of workers’ strike at Chandigarh’s GMCH: 15 temporary labourers hired to clear waste

Day 2 of workers’ strike at Chandigarh’s GMCH: 15 temporary labourers hired to clear waste

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As the contractual workers’ strike at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, continued for the second day on Tuesday, the UT administration was forced to temporarily hire 15 labourers to sweep floors and clean the garbage that had accumulated in the last 36 hours.

Around 300-odd sanitation workers, who have been hired through a contractor, are protesting on the hospital campus demanding the grant of Diwali bonus.

Doctors and nurses attending patients in the Covid-19 as well as other wards said that it was getting difficult for them to continue after looking at the patients amid such a situation in the hospital. “PPE kits and other medical waste is being accumulated which is dangerous for us as well as the patients,” a senior doctor, wishing anonymity, said.

Dr Jasbinder Kour, acting-director principal of GMCH-32, said that as a temporary measure, a few workers had been hired to clean the hospital and the biomedical waste had been lifted by another agency. “Everything will be according to the rule book and the administration will take the final call. Legal view has also been sought,” she said.

top news
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In