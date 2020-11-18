Day 2 of workers’ strike at Chandigarh’s GMCH: 15 temporary labourers hired to clear waste

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:27 IST

As the contractual workers’ strike at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, continued for the second day on Tuesday, the UT administration was forced to temporarily hire 15 labourers to sweep floors and clean the garbage that had accumulated in the last 36 hours.

Around 300-odd sanitation workers, who have been hired through a contractor, are protesting on the hospital campus demanding the grant of Diwali bonus.

Doctors and nurses attending patients in the Covid-19 as well as other wards said that it was getting difficult for them to continue after looking at the patients amid such a situation in the hospital. “PPE kits and other medical waste is being accumulated which is dangerous for us as well as the patients,” a senior doctor, wishing anonymity, said.

Dr Jasbinder Kour, acting-director principal of GMCH-32, said that as a temporary measure, a few workers had been hired to clean the hospital and the biomedical waste had been lifted by another agency. “Everything will be according to the rule book and the administration will take the final call. Legal view has also been sought,” she said.