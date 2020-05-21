e-paper
Deadline of Chandigarh smart city projects extended by 2 months

Web portal already launched, e-governance project likely by June 1

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 00:46 IST
Vivek Gupta
Vivek Gupta
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The public bicycle sharing project that was to start from June in a phased manner will now commence from August, said smart city officials.
The public bicycle sharing project that was to start from June in a phased manner will now commence from August, said smart city officials.(HT Photo for representation)
         

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has extended deadline of all ongoing projects by two months due to the time lost during the lockdown.

CSCL CEO KK Yadav said although all allotted works had been restarted, the deadline had been extended by two months. “However, we expect the e-governance project to be launched on June 1 with at least half of 28 services planned in it,” said Yadav.

The e-governance project will provide major public services online including building plans. Yadav said that they have already launched their web portal.

Also, the public bicycle sharing project that was to start from June in a phased manner will now commence from August, said CSCL officials. Under the first phase, 200 dock stations are to be set up where 2,000 cycles will be available on rent. The fixed hourly rates will be ₹10 per hour for non-members and ₹5 for members. The annual membership fee will cost ₹200.

Also, the construction of three garbage transfer stations, aimed at replacing storage of collected waste at sector-based sehaj safai kendras, is also not expected before August or September. CSCL allotted the work to M/s Hyva India Private Limited, Mumbai, in January with six-month deadline at ₹20 crore. The stations will receive segregated waste, sort it into recyclable waste, compact it and send it for processing.

Besides, there are several other projects that are at developing or pre-tendering stage that will be revived, such as upgrading of five sewage treatment plants at ₹700 crore, and the 24x7 water supply pilot project in Manimajra.

