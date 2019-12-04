December 31 deadline near, GMCH-32 yet to buy lab equipment

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:47 IST

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, is yet to purchase necessary equipment for a skill lab to be set-up as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India (MCI) by December 31.

The officials at the medical college said the space for the lab had been identified in the J-Block of the hospital and that they are expediting the process to purchase the required equipments.

According to the MCI guidelines, it will be mandatory for MBBS students at medical colleges across the country to practice and improve skills pre-specified in the curriculum. Students need to undergo training on models or manikins for various procedures such as intramuscular injection (IM), intravenous (IV) injections, catheter insertion and skin suturing besides getting trained for carrying out normal deliveries on these models.

As per the guidelines, these labs should be equipped with a facility for video recording and review, a room for demonstration of skills for a small group, a review or debriefing area, cubicles of appropriate size for practising skills individually or in groups, trainers or mannequins required to achieve skills.

As they land up for internships, doctors say student lack adequate preparation and in case there is no supervision, there are chances that complications can arise in patients.

“In the west, there are strict guidelines against patients being treated as guinea pigs, and skills labs in colleges will attempt to recreate the clinical environment and to avoid such practice,” doctors at the hospital said.

According to the GMCH-32, the skills lab will attempt to recreate the clinical environment and tasks which future health care workers have to perform with various levels of complexity and fidelity.

The mandate of the MCI to set-up skill labs puts focus on the need for medical students to be trained in the basic medical procedures before they start internship where they actually have to do medical procedures on patients.

When contacted GMCH-32 authorities, they said the committee has been set up to speed up the process under the chairmanship of Dr SS Lehl, head, department of general medicine.

“The area has been identified and has also been allocated in the J-Block. The specifications are ready for the equipment which are to be purchased,” GMCH-32 spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the requisition is being prepared and it will be approved by the competent authority shortly after which the process will be started to purchase the equipment through the GeM portal.

“We will try to set up the lab within the deadline and process has been expedited,” the spokesperson added.