Decision on observing Op Bluestar anniv after Centre clears air on lockdown: Takht

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand will appear at the Akal Takht on the Operation Bluestar anniversary to read out his message in name of the community

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh (HT Photo)
         

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said he would decide on observing 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar once the Centre clears the air on the lockdown, which expires on May 31.

Responding to a query during an informal talk with mediapersons at the Akal Takht secretariat, he said: “Let’s see what decision the government takes on lifting the lockdown. The decision on observing Operation Bluestar anniversary will be taken after that.”

Taking a serious note of recent fire incidents reported in gurdwaras due to short circuits, Giani Harpreet Singh said unnecessary electric appliances should be avoided inside shrines. “

Meanwhile, Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand will appear at the Akal Takht on the Operation Bluestar anniversary to read out his message in name of the community, said Jarnail Singh Sakhira, his representative in Amritsar.

He said they are making arrangements for observing the anniversary to pay tribute to those killed in the 1984 army operation.

However, the police are taking measures to prevent gathering inside the Golden Temple.

