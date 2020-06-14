e-paper
Decision to shift Chandigarh vegetable market in limbo

The administration has been mulling whether to move it to Sector 39 or back to its regular place in Sector 26.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The vegetable market was shifted from Sector 26 to the Sector-17 ISBT in the wake of high number of Covid-19 cases being reported from the adjacent Bapu Dham Colony.
Even as the vegetable market continues to operate from the Sector-17 ISBT, the UT administration has yet to take a call on whether to move it to Sector 39 or back to Sector 26.

The market was shifted from Sector 26 to the ISBT in the wake of high number of Covid-19 cases being reported from the adjacent Bapu Dham Colony.

MC commissioner KK Yadav on Sunday said, “Both the options are still on table. A final decision will be taken after taking all factors into consideration.”

Significantly, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida and other senior officials visited the sites in Sectors 26 and 39 on Wednesday. After the visit, Parida had sought suggestions from the registered licencees. A meeting between the licencees and the UT officials is slated for Monday.

Currently, there are around 163 licencees in the mandi, of which 30 deal in grains and the rest in fruits and vegetables.

