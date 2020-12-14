e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Defence minister Rajnath Singh to speak at Chandigarh Military Lit Fest

Defence minister Rajnath Singh to speak at Chandigarh Military Lit Fest

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the state’s governor VPS Badnore will also address event being held online due to the Covid pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the Chandigarh Military Lit Fest starting from December 18.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the Chandigarh Military Lit Fest starting from December 18.(ANI)
         

Though held ‘virtually’ because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the three day 4th Military Literature Festival, which starts here from December 18, will be addressed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the state’s governor VPS Badnore.

The event, which attracts thinkers, authors, historians and analysts from around the globe, will be highlighting key current issues this year, including aatmnirbharta in defence preparedness and the India-China standoff in Ladakh. The first day will begin with an address by festival chairman, Lt Gen TS Shergill, PVSM (retd). This will be followed by a discussion on the book Mashkoh – Kargil As I Saw It by Brig US Bawa, and sessions on Chinese air power capabilities; Strategic shift in the pivot of geography; The Taliban are coming calling: Deep states in Pakistan and India and the role of media and, finally, Sabre rattling in Ladakh: Will it lead to a larger conflict?

Day two will begin with a discussion on the book Watershed 1967 India’s Forgotten Victory over China by Probal Dasgupta, continuing on to sessions on The Quad: The emerging Indo-Pacific Naval Alliance; Self-reliance towards defence preparedness; The Indian Army in Italy during World War Two; and Bollywood and nation-building.
On the final day of the session, the book in focus will be on The Khalistan Conspiracy by GBS Sidhu, IPS. This will be followed by curtain raisers on the 1971 War Commemoration by HQ Western Command; and Crossing the River Meghna: 1971 Victory. The next sessions will be on Pluralism, the Armed forces and the question of who is an Indian, followed by Military leadership for the present day and Jai Jawan Jai Kisan: Victory, soldier! Victory, farmer!

An E-book release, Ladakh will be scheduled at 8 pm.

Other dignitaries expected to speak at the event include NN Vohra of the Tribune Trust, Lt Gen RP Singh, AVSM, GOC in C Western Command; Punjab ministers Charanjit Singh Channi (tourism and culture) and Manpreet Singh Badal (finance and planning).

top news
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
There’s light at end of tunnel, says first NYC recipient of Covid vaccine
There’s light at end of tunnel, says first NYC recipient of Covid vaccine
Poll body seeks Kerala CM’s explanation on free Covid-19 vaccine offer
Poll body seeks Kerala CM’s explanation on free Covid-19 vaccine offer
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In