Dense fog likely in Chandigarh from Thursday onwards

Besides, the day and night temperatures are also expected to drop.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Dense fog is expected in the city from Thursday onwards due to a Western Disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to an IMD official, visibility can reduce to 100 metres in the morning and evenings at isolated pockets in the city. Besides, the day and night temperatures are also likely to drop.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature went up to 23°C from Tuesday’s 20.7°C and was three notches above normal. However, the night temperature decreased slightly from 14°C to 13.6°C, which was eight degrees above normal.

In the coming days, the highs and lows are expected to remain around 22°C and 12°C.

