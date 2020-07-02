e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dental students’ exams: HC issues notice to BFUHS

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued notice to the Baba Farid University of health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on a plea challenging the varsity’s move to hold examination in the dental colleges from July 7 amid Covid-19 outbreak.

The HC bench of justice Nirmaljit Kaur has asked the varsity to clarify the matter with regard to the central government notification whereby all educational institutes have been closed till July 31. The court has also asked for clarification on allegations from the petitioner that affidavit have been sought from students specifying that they will inform the college authorities in case they are not feeling well and college will not be held responsible for any disease suffered by the students.

The petition has been filed by the Dental Surgeons Association of India seeking quashing of notification on examination for MDS and BDS students. They have demanded that the varsity be restrained from holding physical examination until proper guidelines, arrangements and infrastructure are made available.

The court was told that the university and the colleges are disassociating themselves from the welfare of students and leaving them to take the risk of physical appearance and taking exam at their own peril. They have termed the affidavit as a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India and argued that students cannot be compelled to submit such an affidavit jeopardising their health and life. A response has been sought by Friday noon.

