e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

DEOs to identify extra classrooms at schools to run joint campuses

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab education department has directed education officers of all districts to identify extra classrooms at primary, middle, high and secondary schools.

After collecting this data, the DEOs need to make arrangements for schools to share these extra classrooms with those facing shortage of classrooms, to run joint campuses.

Official orders in this regard were issued to all primary and secondary DEOs of Punjab.

The department, in the letter, stated that they have come to know that many government primary schools in state are being run from campuses of middle, high and secondary schools. Such primary schools are facing shortage of classrooms and middle, high and secondary have extra classrooms.

“But there is also many middle, high and secondary schools that are reeling under shortage of classrooms, while there are primary schools that have extra classrooms,” the orders read.

“In view of the shortage and surplus classrooms at government schools, the DEOs have been directed to identify places and provide the extra rooms to the schools in need,” the communique read.

Patiala district education officer (secondary) Kalbhushan Singh Bajwa said, “We are yet to receive the orders. Whenever we receive them, we will start the work.”

tags
top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News