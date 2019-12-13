DEOs to identify extra classrooms at schools to run joint campuses

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:35 IST

The Punjab education department has directed education officers of all districts to identify extra classrooms at primary, middle, high and secondary schools.

After collecting this data, the DEOs need to make arrangements for schools to share these extra classrooms with those facing shortage of classrooms, to run joint campuses.

Official orders in this regard were issued to all primary and secondary DEOs of Punjab.

The department, in the letter, stated that they have come to know that many government primary schools in state are being run from campuses of middle, high and secondary schools. Such primary schools are facing shortage of classrooms and middle, high and secondary have extra classrooms.

“But there is also many middle, high and secondary schools that are reeling under shortage of classrooms, while there are primary schools that have extra classrooms,” the orders read.

“In view of the shortage and surplus classrooms at government schools, the DEOs have been directed to identify places and provide the extra rooms to the schools in need,” the communique read.

Patiala district education officer (secondary) Kalbhushan Singh Bajwa said, “We are yet to receive the orders. Whenever we receive them, we will start the work.”