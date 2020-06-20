e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Develop cold storage in public-private partnership: Himachal governor

Develop cold storage in public-private partnership: Himachal governor

Dattatreya told the horticulture department officials to ensure that orchardists and farmers were paid on time

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said that the state needed more cold stores so that fruit growers and farmers could get remunerative prices for their produce and advised officials of the horticulture department to develop the same in public-private partnership (PPP).

Interacting with senior officers of the horticulture department at Raj Bhavan, the governor said it should be ensured that fruit growers receive timely payments and get a good price for their produce. He added that labourers could be brought in from neighbouring districts and non-apple growing regions.

‘DEVELOP SUB-MARKETING YARDS’

The governor also suggested that sub-maketing yards be developed as it will help maintain physical distance during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said efforts should be made to provide packing material to growers in advance. In addition, a helpline and centralised contacts should be set up in each district.

Horticulture department secretary Amitabh Awasthi told the governor that this season it was expected that around 30 million apple boxes, approximately five to six lakh metric tonnes (MT), will be produced.

“Around 68,000 trucks will be needed to transport crops and there will be more pressure in August and September when approximately 75,000 trucks will be required.”

Arrangements are being made to arrange the trucks and to make the transportation process smooth.

top news
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
‘Rise above petty politics’: Amit Shah hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh remark
‘Rise above petty politics’: Amit Shah hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh remark
India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time
India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In