Dhankar: An aggressive leader known for biting comments

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 01:19 IST

Inside the Vidhan Sabha during the assembly sessions, Om Prakash Dhankar, as agriculture minister (2014-2019), often came across as an aggressive speaker who would hit back at the opposition with biting remarks.

And outside the assembly, Dhankar is known for regaling the crowd by singing Haryanvi ragni (a traditional folk song) from public platforms.

Before jumping into the active politics, people close to him say, Dhankar had served as a geography teacher in Bhiwani for over a decade.

Having a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background and remaining national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Kisan Morcha, he served the party in different capacities at both national and state levels.

Born in Dhakla village of Jhajjar district in 1961, Dhankhar did his postgraduation and MEd from the Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Dhankar became an MLA in 2014 and was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the previous Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government.

Even before becoming the minister, Dhankar had displayed keen interest in agrarian issues.

He won from Badli, a rural constituency, in Jhajjar district that borders the national capital.

The constituency was considered a stronghold of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Jats are the dominant constituents in Badli.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dhankar was defeated by Kuldeep Vats of the Congress by a margin of over 11,000 votes from Badli assembly seat.

Dhankar had also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully when he was defeated by Congress’ Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak despite a pro-BJP wave.

Barala’s exit was on the cards

The ouster of Subhash Barala as the Haryana BJP chief was on the cards. Somehow, he managed to not only complete his term, but also stay at the helm of affairs despite the BJP’s inability to cross the halfway mark in the October 2019 assembly elections, forcing the party to form a coalition government.

Barala’s political troubles began with the alleged stalking case involving his son, who was then a law student at Kurukshetra University. The BJP backed him despite the raging controversy.

A close aide of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Barala, 52, a Jat leader, went up the ladder quite quickly.

He won his first-ever election in 2014 after losing twice. Barala remained the state BJP chief from December 2014, when he replaced Ram Bilas Sharma, who became a cabinet minister in the previous Khattar government.

As Jats, the largest and very volatile vote bank of Haryana, were angry with the BJP, the task before Barala was to woo them in the October 2019 assembly polls.

But the BJP, which was aiming at a lofty ‘Abki Baar 75 Paar’ (this time, it will be over 75 seats), fell short of a simple majority (46 seats) in the 90-member state assembly, securing just 40 seats. The BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in May.

Barala himself lost the assembly polls from the Tohana segment by 52,302 votes. Since then, the knives were out demanding his ouster.

Dhankar’s appointment will give new direction to BJP: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated former minister Om Prakash Dhankar on becoming the state president of the BJP, saying that his (Dhankar’s) appointment will give a new direction to the party.

In a message released here, Khattar also thanked the central leadership of the party for appointing Dhankar as the state president. Khattar said Dhankar’s political career started with the organisation itself and that he had been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for a long time.

Apart from this, he has also served as the incharge of states of Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Khattar said.

Meanwhile, the outgoing state BJP chief, Subhash Barala, also congratulated Dhankar on his elevation and said common party workers holding important posts in the party was possible only in the BJP.