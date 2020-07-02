Diagnostic centre to come up on Mata Mansa Devi temple premises

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:48 IST

A diagnostic centre with OPD facility will be set up on the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple premises to provide treatment at subsidised rates.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, chairman of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB), presided over a meeting of the board on Thursday, during which works worth around Rs 45 crore were approved.

He said that besides retired doctors, services of medical practitioners associated with different NGOs will be taken at the centre. The diagnostic centre will be built, managed and run by the SMMDSB.

The CM also issued directions to explore the transfer of additional 10 acre adjoining and unutilised land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to SMMDSB for providing amenities to the devotees in a planned manner.

A second entry will also be opened at the temple for open view and darshan. Construction of a shed in Chandivas Mandir near Morni will be started next week. Construction of the new corridor connecting passage of Main Mansa Devi Temple and Patiala Temple will be completed by October at an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

Similarly, the construction of an old age home near Laxmi Bhawan premises will be completed by September 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 10.49 crore. The five-storey building will be able to accommodate 52 persons.

Admission to Sanskrit college to start from coming session

The admission process for Sanskrit College, named Shri Mata Mansa Devi Sanskrit Mahavidhylaya, will start from the coming session. Till the building is complete, classes will be started in a vacant hall at upper ground floor of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Dharmarth Bhandara Committee.

Work to begin on national institute of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy

The chief minister also issued directions to take up the matter of setting up of National Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, at the temple complex.with the ministry of Ayush, government of India.