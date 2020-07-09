Dip in Haryana crime graph in first six months as compared to last year: DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:05 IST

Between January and June 2020, Haryana Police registered 49,978 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 51,928 FIRs in the corresponding period of 2019, Manoj Yadava, director general of police (DGP) said, adding that the overall crime was reduced by 3.75%.

Almost 85% cases of murder, 100% of culpable homicide, 92% of attempt to murder, 98% of hurt and 84% of kidnapping/abduction were successfully solved in the first six months of 2020, the DGP said in a statement.

There was a decline in the number of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom in the first half of 2020, Yadava said, pointing out that in overall terms, crime against persons went down by 4.06% during this period.

While the number of murder cases registered between January and June were 488 compared to 590 in 2019, the cases of attempt to murder also went down from 467 to 449 during the same period.

The DGP said there was a massive fall in cases of wrongful confinement of persons as from 5,155 in 2019, the cases went down to 4,198 in 2020, registering 18.56% dip.

Similarly, there was a drop of 23 cases of criminal trespass during the same period. The cases of kidnapping/abduction of males went down to 88 cases in the first half of 2020 as compared to 350 cases in 2019, a dip of 25.14%.

“There was a drastic fall in the number of theft cases which reduced from 11,794 to 8,123, a sharp drop of 31.12%,” said the DGP.

The number of robbery cases came down from 667 to 500 and against 1,023 cases of snatching reported last year, 670 cases were registered during the same period this year.

The DGP said cases under section 188 of the IPC, which deals with wilful violation of lawful orders, has seen a sharp increase (from 98 cases in 2019 to 4,189 cases in 2020).

“Increased police presence and checking during the Covid-19 situation also contributed to reduction in the crime as criminals and habitual offenders were forced to stay at home during lockdown,” he added.