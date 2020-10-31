e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dissolve MC, let administration take over: Opposition councillors write to Chandigarh administrator

Dissolve MC, let administration take over: Opposition councillors write to Chandigarh administrator

Miffed over the imposition of new taxes, the councillors said the administrator should interfere in the affairs of the MC

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Leader of the Opposition in MC House Devinder Singh Babla said mayor Raj Bala Malik was the least successful mayor in the history of Chandigarh,
Leader of the Opposition in MC House Devinder Singh Babla said mayor Raj Bala Malik was the least successful mayor in the history of Chandigarh,(HT PHOTO)
         

The councillors in Opposition in the municipal corporation (MC) House have written to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore asking him to dissolve the MC for the administration to take over so that “some development works can be carried out and the problems of the city residents can be addressed”.

Miffed over the imposition of new taxes, the councillors said that: “It will be imperative for you as an administrator to interfere in the affairs of MC at this stage…. BJP has failed so miserably to run the MC that now it is putting all the blame on the officials, when the same BJP councillors have been putting pressure on the officials to pass all taxes in the House.”

Leader of the Opposition in MC House Devinder Singh Babla said mayor Raj Bala Malik was the least successful mayor in the history of Chandigarh and that rather than undertaking any development for the city in the last seven months, she had only burdened the residents with taxes.

“Ethically, the mayor should resign because the BJP councilors have boycotted their own mayor’s meeting which shows that BJP is only doing petty politics and has no interest nor any concern for the development of Chandigarh,” the letter to Badnore read.

