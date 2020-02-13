District admn, Patiala Development Authority prepare report for rejuvenation of rivers

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:06 IST

The district administration, along with the Patiala Development Authority (PDA), spearheaded the planning and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) to complete technical formalities of the comprehensive river rejuvenation project.

The project envisages revival and rejuvenation of Badi Nadi, Chhoti Nadi and other water bodies in Patiala. The project is expected to cost around ₹550 crore.

Earlier, the project was to be carried out and maintained by the Tata Sons, but then the Punjab government decided to continue with the in-house entity and has assigned the department of housing and urban development to go ahead with planning and execution of the project.

Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit said that the project is launched at the government-level, but PDA is looking after its planning and execution on the ground.

“We have held multiple meetings with senior officials related to the project and have designed the modalities about its execution. A secretary-level meeting will be held on February 22, in which the technical details and DPR will be finalised before going ahead with the bidding process,” he said.

In 2018, after the central government gave its clearance to canal-based water supply system, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) and the district administration to initiate a comprehensive project for river rejuvenation.

The aim is to facilitate a smooth shift to the canal-based water supply system. The CM had instructed the DC to work out modalities of the offer made by the TATA Sons Group to revive the said waster bodies.

The CM viewed that the revival of Badi Nadi, Chotti Nadi and other water bodies was imperative for fulfilling future needs of the growing city population.

“The project was to be materialised by the Tata Sons, but then the state decided to hand over the project to the department of urban development,” he said.

In its General House meeting in January, the MC has already passed a resolution to handover its land adjacent to both the main water bodies to the PDA officials for beautification, and setting up of sewerage treatment and effluent treatment plants.

Presently, both the water bodies are in a bad state and carry sewage waste and industrial waste. In May, the Union ministries of finance and urban development had given a green signal to the Patiala MC’s ₹650-crore canal-based water supply system project for the city.

Both the ministries’ officials concerned had approved the project and termed it physically and financially viable. Even the Niti Ayog had given its go-ahead to the project following which the tenders have already been floated by Patiala MC. The project will be financially sponsored by the Asian Development Bank.