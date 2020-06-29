Drone research centre comes up in Panchkula

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:22 IST

The Haryana government has set up a state-of-the-art drone application and research centre (DARC) at Panchkula.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), criminal investigation department (CID), Anil Kumar Rao, who inaugurated the centre, said the DARC has been conceptualised for research and training in the field of drone technology.

The centre is also equipped with a drone simulator machine.

Rao said that drones could be used for precise aerial photography ahead of big events or congregations, law enforcement, supervising border movements and any unmanned area requiring surveillance.

He added that the training facility will help CID personnel master the technique of drone maneuvering, anti-drone tactics and research in the field.

Saurabh Singh, inspector general of police (IGP), security, said the next generation of drones will have in-built safeguards and artificial intelligence which will allow them to map areas, track objects and provide analytical feedback.