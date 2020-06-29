e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Drone research centre comes up in Panchkula

Drone research centre comes up in Panchkula

The centre is also equipped with a drone simulator machine

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana government has set up a state-of-the-art drone application and research centre (DARC) at Panchkula.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), criminal investigation department (CID), Anil Kumar Rao, who inaugurated the centre, said the DARC has been conceptualised for research and training in the field of drone technology.

The centre is also equipped with a drone simulator machine.

Rao said that drones could be used for precise aerial photography ahead of big events or congregations, law enforcement, supervising border movements and any unmanned area requiring surveillance.

He added that the training facility will help CID personnel master the technique of drone maneuvering, anti-drone tactics and research in the field.

Saurabh Singh, inspector general of police (IGP), security, said the next generation of drones will have in-built safeguards and artificial intelligence which will allow them to map areas, track objects and provide analytical feedback.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In