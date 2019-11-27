Drug plant case: DSP says statements in case files not his

chandigarh

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dilsher Singh has put his own officers in the dock in a drug plant case, stating that the statements provided to the court, which are claimed to be his, are forged.

During his cross-examination on Tuesday, DSP Singh revealed that he has never recorded any statement in this case and statements in the police and court files are both forged.

The case dates back to July 2016, when the Chandigarh police had caught accountant Bhagwan Singh with 2.6-kg opium and Rs 15 lakh fake currency. He was arrested allegedly following a tip-off from retired inspector Tarsem Singh Rana, a resident of Sector 26.

Two weeks later, police discharged the accountant and arrested Rana, advocate Jatin Salwan, and Ludhiana resident Narinder Singh under Sections 29 (planting drugs) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Maloya police station.

The trial has been going on in the court for over three years. On Tuesday, DSP Dilsher Singh, who was the then station house officer at the Sector 39 police station told the court of additional district and sessions judge that he got access to the police and court files through an RTI.

Usually, the original copy of the statement is kept for record in VRK Branch in police headquarters and its carbon copy is sent to the court.

He said that after going through the files, he found that statements in both files were forged.

“In the court file, one extra line ‘Aap is gaadi ko round up kar lo, iske badle aap jo kahenge aapki sewa ki jaegi’ was added later. It shows that how one forged document in police file has been further forged in the court file,” Singh informed the court.

Dilsher said after accessing the RTI documents, he even wrote an application to the senior superintendent of police, requesting that he should be given-up as a prosecution witness, because his statement was never recorded in the case.

The statement, which Dilsher is stating as forged is dated July 1, 2016 and has a signature of SI Dharam Singh. Defence counsel advocate Harish Bhardwaj informed the court that during inquiry, Dharam Singh had said that those were not his signatures.

THE STATEMENT

“I am posted at the Chandigarh police as SHO, Sector 39. On June 15, 2016, I got a call from inspector Tarsem Rana, who told me that a car will come from Panchkula with drugs and fake currency. The delivery will be near Uttam sweets, Sector 40. He said that the rest of the information, he will share tomorrow,”the statement mentioned.

“Then he called me on the next morning, wherein he informed that from Panchkula, a blue-coloured car with Chandigarh number will come and go near Uttam Sweets in Sector 40.There will be opium hidden inside the files and in another file, there will be fake currency. Aap is gadi ko round up kar lo, iske badle aap jo kahenge aapki sewa ki jaegi (Round up this vehicle and we will do whatever you want). I got suspicious as Rana’s old record wasn’t right, so I told him that I have come to PGI, then he asked me to send someone else there, to which I said that my other men are busy in VVIP duty,” reads the statement , which has Dharam Singh as signatory.