Home / Chandigarh / Dry spell likely after light showers in Punjab and Haryana: IMD

Dry spell likely after light showers in Punjab and Haryana: IMD

An increase in maximum temperature is forecast, but it will still be below normal for this time of the year, the Met adds

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After light spells of rain in some areas of Punjab and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this will stop from Friday onwards and a spell of dry weather is on the cards.

“Western disturbances will have mostly left the region by Friday and dry days are likely to follow. An increase in maximum temperature can be expected however it is still likely to stay below normal,” an IMD official said.

On Thursday, 6.2mm of rain was recorded in Hisar while Ludhiana received 8mm of rain till 5.30pm. Chandigarh only recorded traces of rain.

Temperature remained on the lower side in Punjab with maximum temperature dropping down to 25.4°C in Amritsar, 13°C below normal.

Districts in Haryana which didn’t receive rain saw a jump in temperature. Temperature in Karnal went up from 31.8°C degrees on Wednesday to 38°C on Thursday.

Gusty winds were also recorded in the region. Wind speeds went up to 25 km/h at the IMD observatory in Sector 39 in Chandigarh, but no damage was reported.

