E-auction for CH01CA series from February 27

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:48 IST

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will be holding e-auction of the new ‘CH01-CA’ series and fancy/special registration numbers

of previous series from February 27 to 29.

The leftover numbers are from the series CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS.

Registration for the e-auction will start at 10am on February 20 and continue till 5pm on February 26. The bidding will open at 10am on February 27 and conclude at 5pm on February 29.

Owners of only vehicles registered at Chandigarh address can register for the e-auction at “vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy” and obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN). This link is also available on UT transport department website – www.chdtransport.gov.in.

Vehicle’s Form No 21, vehicle owner’s Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory to participate in the e-auction.

After registration, vehicle owners have to deposit a registration fee for participating in the e-auction and the reserve amount for the special/chosen registration numbers at the office of the Registering and Licensing Authority in Sector 17 through demand draft in favour of “Registering and Licensing Authority, UT, Chandigarh,” payable at Chandigarh.

Details of registration fee, reserve price for each special number both for the new and old series, apart from overall bidding procedure and terms and conditions for e-auction are available on the transport department website (www.chdtransport.gov.in). For further queries, vehicle owners can also contact 0172-270-0341