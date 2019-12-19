Early snow, migratory birds flock Kashmir wetlands

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:00 IST

Freezing temperatures and early snowfall this winter has brought lakhs of migratory birds to the Kashmir wetlands including Hokersar, Shalbough and Hygam.

The winged guests, traversing continents in flocks, start arriving from Europe, Central Asia, China and Japan to spend the winter in the waters of the Himalayan valley.

Known as the land of wetlands, Kashmir presently has nine wetlands out of the total 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, which are under the direct administrative control of the wildlife department.

Officials say dozens of other water bodies and four prominent lakes—Wular, Mansabal, Dal and Nageen—also host the winged guests during winters.

Wildlife warden Ifshan Deewan told HT that more than half a million migratory birds are presently in the wetlands of Kashmir. “Most of these avian visitors are at Hokersar and Shalbough wetlands,’’ Deewan said, adding that this time they are expecting the number to reach more than one million in the coming weeks. “With the early onset of winter, the migratory birds started flocking the wetlands. This year, the arrival of birds was early due to snowfall in the first week of November. We are taking steps to safeguard these birds,’’ Deewan said.

Shalbough, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is the biggest wetland spread over 16 sq km while Hokersar on the city outskirts is around 13.5km and Hygam wetland in north Kashmir is spread across 9km. Officials say these winged visitors also shuttle between different wetlands and lakes of Kashmir during their stay here.

After the onset of militancy, the wetlands witnessed large scale encroachment and poaching of migratory birds. Of late, stepped up vigilance has not only increased the presence of birds in these wetlands but encroachments have also come down to a large extent.

Officials say Mallards, Greylag Geese, Pochards, Common tails, shovellers, Pintails and Gharwals are jostling in some of the major water bodies of Kashmir. “Currently, around 21 species of migratory birds have gathered in the wetlands of Kashmir. There are a number of wetlands where migratory birds visit from October to April,’’ Deewan said.

Commissioner secretary, wildlife department, Suresh Kumar said the arrival of lakhs of birds in the wetlands of Kashmir is an indication that the conservation reserves are thriving well. “There are number of measures which have been initiated by the government to conserve and preserve the wetlands in J&K. We are making efforts to make these wetlands safe for the avian visitors, especially during the winter months,’’ he said. “Under the UT, we hope to get some big projects for the conservation of wetlands under our control,” he added.

A senior wildlife official, who has spent a decade monitoring Kashmir wetlands, said water bodies of Kashmir observe the birds from October to April. “Our water shed areas got early snow and we expect more water due to frequent snowfalls. In the notified water bodies, the staff maintains water levels and provide full protection. The birds prefer undisturbed waters. The department also provides food for the avian visitors when the water bodies freeze in harsh winter. If the water bodies freeze completely, the birds travel further ahead towards the plains of Pakistan and return in March and then travel back....,” he said.

Bar headed geese in Kashmir wetland

Wildlife officials are ecstatic as this year bar headed geese, which is the schedule I species in J&K, were spotted at the wetland in Matibough Pampore spread around 55 hectares of land. “This is the first sighting of bar headed geese in any Kashmir wetland. A group of more than 23 bar headed geese was sighted at the Manibough wetland on the outskirts of Pampore town. Earlier, this wetland was under the control of revenue department. In 2013, the wildlife department took its control,” Deewan said.