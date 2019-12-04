e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

ED questions former Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land scam case

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with Gurugram land scam case.

A senior ED official wishing not to be named said that Hooda is being questioned under sections of Prevention of Money Laundering act (PMLA) in connection with Gurugram land scam case.

He said the agency has registered a case against Hooda on the basis of the CBI FIR filed in January this year.

In January, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case against Hooda, senior bureaucrats and prominent builders for alleged cheating and forgery. The matter pertains to the sale of 95% of 1,400 acres in Gurugram (Sectors 58 to 63 and Sectors 65 to 66) to private builders.

Hooda is also being investigated in another money laundering case involving Associate Journals Limited (AJL) for alleged irregularities in allotting land when he was chief minister.

The money laundering case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of a plot, located in Panchkula, to the AJL by the then Hooda government.

The AJL is controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

top news
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News