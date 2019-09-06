Education for all is the motto at St soldier smart school

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:34 IST

I joined the St Soldier Smart School in 2012 and have just completed my seven-year journey there. I also have two siblings studying there. It has been an honour to be a part of the school.

With well- maintained playgrounds and ventilated rooms, this place that I consider my second home, was founded in December 2012.

It is an English medium co-educational institution affiliated to the CBSE board. It was established with the aim of providing quality education to students of rural areas. The school aims at producing well-rounded individuals, capable of taking on the challenges of the new millennium with creative foresight. This institution has made me who I am today.

As I pass out of school, I still consider myself a student who is always keen to learn something new.The school faculty guides us in every step of our lives They prepare us to face every situation with confidence. Students enjoy club activities on Wednesday and Friday and weekends are utilised in playing sports, learning various dance forms, yoga, cooking, music, art and craft. The school encourages us to participate in extracurricular activities at the inter-school and intra-school levels in a variety of fields.

Students from my school have participated at the zonal, district and state level in activities including volleyball, basketball, football and skating and brought laurels to the institution on numerous occasions.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:23 IST