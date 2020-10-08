e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Elections of Panjab University Teachers’ Association begin on October 8

Elections of Panjab University Teachers’ Association begin on October 8

Day 1: Polling will be held in four slots, from 8.30am onwards, at the English Auditorium and the Evening Auditorium, and end at 5.30pm

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

With the permission of deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar finally granted, the teachers of Panjab University (PU) will begin casting their votes on Thursday to elect the office bearers of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA).

Over 600 teachers hold suffrage in this election, earlier scheduled for September 25 and 26. On Thursday, polling will be held in four slots, from 8.30am onwards, at the English Auditorium and the Evening Auditorium, and end at 5.30pm.

On Friday, Day 2 of polling (9am to 1pm at English Auditorium), an annual general body meeting will be held and results will be declared.

Two-cornered contest

The Sidhu-Khalid group will be contesting against the Mritunjay-Naura group, which is backed by the syndicate’s Goyal group. Mohammed Khalid of the department of evening studies will be contesting for the post of president against Mritunjay Kumar, who was the vice-president of PUTA for 2019-2020.

For the post of vice-president, Amit Chauhan of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been fielded by the Khalid group against Supinder Kaur of the Mritunjay group.

SOPs for elections

The polling schedule will be staggered over two days, with time slots for voting groups of teachers. Wearing masks will be mandatory and every individual will undergo thermal screening at entry points. Two different venues have been selected for polling and voters are advised to bring their own pens; gloves will be provided to all.

The voters will need to comply with social distancing norms. The services of professional consultants had been procured for complete sanitisation and other precautions at venues. Those who tested positive for Covid-19, or are awaiting reports, or have been quarantined have been requested to refrain from voting.

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In