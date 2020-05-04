e-paper
Enhance testing capacity at 6 central institutions: Capt to PM

The state government was making all possible efforts to contain the pandemic following the guidelines issued by the Centre, he said

chandigarh Updated: May 04, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking enhancement of daily viral testing capacity at the six premier research institutions located in the state and Chandigarh to 2,000 tests.

In a letter, Amarinder on Monday requested the PM to issue directives to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, IMTECH-CSIR, Chandigarh, Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER), Mohali, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Mohali, National Agricultural Biotechnology Institute, Mohali and the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, to scale up their testing capacity to assist the state government in its response to Covid-19.

The state government was making all possible efforts to contain the pandemic following the guidelines issued by the Centre, he said.

In the letter, Amarinder said the state government had already requested these institutions to do the needful.

