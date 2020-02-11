Enjoy chopper ride at Chandigarh’s Sector 16 rose festival

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 01:14 IST

City residents will again be able to enjoy chopper ride during the ensuing Rose Festival from February 28 to March 1 at the Sector 16 Rose Garden here.

The municipal corporation (MC) has floated a tender inviting bids for the chopper service. The last date to submit bids is February 17. Last year, a chopper ride cost ₹2,200 per person.

MC additional commissioner Anil Garg said the rate for this year would be finalised after a company was hired. However, there might not be much difference in the rate from that of the previous year

The festival, to be organised as a ‘plastic mukt festival’, will comprise cultural programmes and competitions for children, young and old to ensure maximum participation of the public in the festival. Flower and rangoli, neighbourhood parks maintained by resident welfare associations (RWAs), Rose Prince and Rose Princess, brass and pipe band, on-the-spot painting, rose quiz, photography, folk dance, antakshri, Rose King and Rose Queen, Mr Rose and Mrs Rose, floral hat and newlywed couple competitions will be held during the festival.

This time, the Sector17 plaza will also be the venue of the festival. Besides setting up food stalls and exhibitions of art and craft, cultural programmes will also be held there.