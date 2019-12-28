Enjoy free golf cart rides at Sec 17 Plaza in Chandigarh from Jan

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:47 IST

City residents will be able to enjoy golf cart rides at Sector 17 from next month as five of the 10 battery-operated vehicles have reached the city.

The golf carts have been bought by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) as part of UTs plan to revitalise the plaza and to make it a walkers’ paradise. A separate track has been created where the golf carts will run.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief executive officer KK Yadav said the delivery of five more carts is expected in two-three days. These e-carts will be launched at the Sector 17 Plaza in the first week of January, he said.

Jalandhar-based Satluj Motors was awarded the ₹4.3-crore contract for golf carts in October this year. The CSCL has already started the process to hire drivers and helpers to run these carts. The supplier will maintain the vehicles for two years.

The ride is free of cost but priority will be given to senior citizens and disabled. Each cart has a seating capacity of nine persons, including the driver. The vehicles will be available at all main entry and exit points of the plaza.

The CSCL may increase the number of carts if needed, said an official dealing with the project.

The carts will also run up to Rose Garden using the soon-to-be started underpass connecting Sector 17.

Sector 17 traders have welcomed the move saying such initiatives will restore glory of city’s commercial hub.