Entrance exam for Panjab University rescheduled

chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:52 IST

The Panjab University has re-scheduled the date of entrance tests for the session 2020-2021 of PU-BA/Bcom, LLB (Hons) 5 years integrated course to June 17; PU-CET (UG) to June 25 and PUMEET to July 5.

The prospectus (including application form) and revised schedule for the above-mentioned entrance tests are already available online on the related websites.

To apply, please visit the website https://uglaw.puchd.ac.in; https://cetug.puchd.ac.in and https://pumeet.puchd.ac.in