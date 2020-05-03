e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Entrance exam for Panjab University rescheduled

Entrance exam for Panjab University rescheduled

More information is available on related websites

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondence
HT Correspondence
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In view of the curfew imposed due tot he epidemic, the varsity has rescheduled its entrance exam
In view of the curfew imposed due tot he epidemic, the varsity has rescheduled its entrance exam(HT file photo)
         

The Panjab University has re-scheduled the date of entrance tests for the session 2020-2021 of PU-BA/Bcom, LLB (Hons) 5 years integrated course to June 17; PU-CET (UG) to June 25 and PUMEET to July 5.

The prospectus (including application form) and revised schedule for the above-mentioned entrance tests are already available online on the related websites.

To apply, please visit the website https://uglaw.puchd.ac.in; https://cetug.puchd.ac.in and https://pumeet.puchd.ac.in

