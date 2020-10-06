e-paper
Every single grain of farmers will be procured at MSP: Haryana minister

Every single grain of farmers will be procured at MSP: Haryana minister

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 06:12 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
“The minister said that the opposition leaders are misleading the farmers about these farm acts, but the farmers of the state are aware and they are not going to be misled by anyone,” the statement added.
“The minister said that the opposition leaders are misleading the farmers about these farm acts, but the farmers of the state are aware and they are not going to be misled by anyone,” the statement added.(Amal KS/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Haryana co-operation minister Dr Banwari Lal on Monday said that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that both farmers and arhatiyas do not face any problem in the sale and purchase of crops.

Lal said that now after fulfilling the condition of moisture content up to 12 per cent, The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will purchase 100 per cent cotton from Haryana. Earlier, only 25 per cent of cotton was being procured by CCI, the statement stated further.

According to the release, he directed the officers that special arrangements should be made to ensure that farmers do not face any problem while selling their crops.

