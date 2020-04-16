e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ex-deputy advocate-general demands FIR against Mandi MP for violating lockdown

Ex-deputy advocate-general demands FIR against Mandi MP for violating lockdown

Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma arrived at his hometown Jogindernagar from Delhi a few days ago despite a nationwide lockdown.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma
Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma(HT File)
         

Former deputy advocate-general Vinay Sharma on Thursday wrote to the state director-general of police (DGP) SR Mardi seeking registration of an FIR against Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma, for violating the lockdown.

Sharma arrived at his hometown Jogindernagar from Delhi a few days ago despite a nationwide lockdown.

In a letter to the DGP, Sharma alleged that a few days ago Mandi MP along with three other persons entered the state without informing the authorities even as there is a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said that as per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry and the state government, the borders were sealed and no one was allowed to enter the state.

“If anyone enters the state with permission he must undergo 28-day quarantine at the facilities at border areas and FIRs are registered if someone enters without informing authorities,” said Sharma.

If the Mandi MP has entered the state without permission an FIR must be registered against him,” he added.

This issue was first raised by Aashray Sharma, who contested the 2019 parliamentary election against Ramswaroop Sharma. Aashray is the grandson of Congress veteran Sukh Ram and son of former minister Anil Sharma.

top news
Covid-19: India gets 650,000 testing kits from China; looks to South Korea, France, US for more supplies
Covid-19: India gets 650,000 testing kits from China; looks to South Korea, France, US for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news