Ex-deputy advocate-general demands FIR against Mandi MP for violating lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:09 IST

Former deputy advocate-general Vinay Sharma on Thursday wrote to the state director-general of police (DGP) SR Mardi seeking registration of an FIR against Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma, for violating the lockdown.

Sharma arrived at his hometown Jogindernagar from Delhi a few days ago despite a nationwide lockdown.

In a letter to the DGP, Sharma alleged that a few days ago Mandi MP along with three other persons entered the state without informing the authorities even as there is a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said that as per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry and the state government, the borders were sealed and no one was allowed to enter the state.

“If anyone enters the state with permission he must undergo 28-day quarantine at the facilities at border areas and FIRs are registered if someone enters without informing authorities,” said Sharma.

If the Mandi MP has entered the state without permission an FIR must be registered against him,” he added.

This issue was first raised by Aashray Sharma, who contested the 2019 parliamentary election against Ramswaroop Sharma. Aashray is the grandson of Congress veteran Sukh Ram and son of former minister Anil Sharma.