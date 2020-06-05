e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Excise officials destroy 8,500 litres of lahan during raid in Ludhiana village

Excise officials destroy 8,500 litres of lahan during raid in Ludhiana village

This raid was led by excise inspector Navdeep Singh Hadiwal

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials of the excise department conducted a raid and destroyed 8,500 litres of lahan (illicit liquor before distillation) by throwing it in the Sutlej river at Bholewal Jadid village of the district.

This raid was led by excise inspector Navdeep Singh Hadiwal and the team comprised several officials from the department as well as the police commissionerate, Ludhiana.

Hadiwal said the officials also confiscated four empty drums, one gas ‘bhati’, eight plastic tarpals, two tin utensils, four rubber tubes, two distillery pipes, two bags of jaggery (40 Kg each) from the spot.

He said the persons, who had prepared the lahan, managed to flee from the spot. He said such raids would continue in the coming days as well and no person would be allowed to prepare illicit liquor.

