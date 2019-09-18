Fake currency with face value of 1.69 lakh seized in Ludhiana; 2 arrested

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:38 IST

The Mullanpur- Dakha police recovered 1.69 lakh in fake currency from a farmer and a taxi driver on Wednesday. The currency was in the denomination of 100 and 200. The team also recovered a colour scanner, printer and other equipment from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh alias Harry of Dera Shaheeda Singh of Rakba village who is a farmer and Baljinder Singh alias Garry of Jangpur who is a taxi driver by profession.

On Tuesday, the STF had arrested two men, Satpal Singh and Shamsher Singh with 1 kg heroin. During interrogation, they said that they were using fake currency to buy the drugs from a Delhi-based Nigerian. They said that they procured fake currency from Dakha-based Harry and Garry

Station house officer (SHO) of Dakha police station, sub-inspector Ajaib Singh, said the police with special task force (STF) conducted a raid at Harvinder’s residence and the accused were arrested with the material and fake currency.

“Apart from the fake currency,we recovered a colour scanner-cum-printer, ink cartridges, four empty bottles, two scissors, plastic cutters, a green tape, a scale and rim of white paper,” Singh said. A case under Section 489 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Dakha police station.

The Sub-inspector said that Harry and Garry developed an interest in manufacturing fake currency after watching a video on YouTube.

“People were arrested in another state for making fake currency and a video was doing the rounds on social media showing how they manufactured it. Harry and Garry started producing fake currency around six months ago after watching this video,” Singh said.

He added that the accused confessed to producing 10,000 in fake currency first and failing at it. Afraid of getting arrested, they stopped the work for around three months but started again.

Harry has studied till Class 12 while Garry has passed Class 10, Singh said.

“The accused will be questioned and people involved with them will be traced,” he added.

