e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fall in maize prices upset Haryana farmers, may hamper their crop diversification plans

Fall in maize prices upset Haryana farmers, may hamper their crop diversification plans

Farmers claim that the fall in prices has caused them an estimated loss of Rs 20,000 per acre.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 02:09 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Prospects of a rich harvest as well as crop diversification of Haryana farmers have been affected by the dip in prices of maize.

In the absence of sufficient government procurement agencies, farmers are being forced to sell their produce at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per quintal to private traders while the minimum support price (MSP) of this crop was hiked to Rs 1,850 per quintal.

Farmers claim that the fall in prices has caused them an estimated loss of Rs 20,000 per acre.

They said the government agencies do not procure maize grown in rabi season and the lack of competition forces them to sell their produce to private traders Rs 600-Rs 700 per quintal below the MSP.

The government has declared maize as the best alternative of paddy, especially in the rice belts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts, and announced cash incentives of Rs 7,000 for every acre diversified from paddy to maize.

Farmers said last year, the market price was Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 per quintal. “The fall in prices has not only caused losses to farmers, but also discouraged them to adopt the diversification plan as the sowing of maize (kharif) begins with the harvesting of the crop sown in the rabi season,” said a commission agent.

“I had grown maize on five acres and there was a bumper yield. But at this price, I am unable to recover even the input cost. Now, I have decided to sow paddy on all my land,” said a farmer, Darshan Lal, from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa.

Another farmer Shahbad, Rajiv Kumar, said, “If the government has fixed the MSP, it should procure the entire produce of both rabi and kharif to provide the benefit of MSP to the farmers.”

Haryana state agricultural marketing board chief administrator Sumedha Kataria said, “The government agencies begin procurement of maize from October 1 as rabi maize is not included in the procurement plan.”

As per traders, the wholesale price of maize has decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the poultry industry.

“Poultry farms are the biggest consumer of maize, but they were shut due to fall in the prices of eggs and chicken. This has directly affected the prices of maize,” said a maize merchant, Krishan Lal of Yamunanagar.

“Though we are purchasing maize at Rs 1,100 per quintal, there are no orders from feed producers. This has forced us to limit the amount of maize we buy from the local market,” he added.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Treatment of the dead in Covid-19 hospitals deplorable: Supreme Court
Treatment of the dead in Covid-19 hospitals deplorable: Supreme Court
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Twitter takes down China-linked disinfo campaign on Covid-19, Hong Kong protests
Twitter takes down China-linked disinfo campaign on Covid-19, Hong Kong protests
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In