False stubble burning FIRs being registered against us: Farmers

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Amid the state government’s crackdown on those putting their fields under fire, some farmers in Bathinda district have alleged wrong cases of burning paddy straw were registered against them.

Two farmers from Kot Bakhtu village said police registered FIRs against them even as they didn’t burn stubble and instead ploughed the crop residue in the fields.

Showing his fields, Kuldeep Singh said he had leased out his land for paddy cultivation to Gurjeet Singh who ploughed the stubble in the fields and has sown wheat but a case was registered for burning paddy stubble in his fields.

He said the FIR was registered against his father Harwinder Singh who has passed away. “We had requested the revenue officials to visit our fields to check if stubble was burnt or not but they didn’t. We also requested police to verify physically if stubble was set afire but officials said they are acting as per the records provided by the revenue department,” he said.

Gurjeet said case was registered against Bhagwan Singh from whom he has lease three acres for paddy cultivation.

“Actually, I did not burn stubble in the fields. We requested the revenue officials to pay a visit in the fields to verify, but they didn’t. Those who actually burnt paddy straw were spared,” he said.

Bathinda deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said he will get it checked whether the cases were registered wrongly.