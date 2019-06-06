Faridkot custodial death: Protesters seek justice for Jaspal, hold sit-in near MLA’s residence

Eighteen days after 22-year-old Jaspal Singh allegedly committed suicide in police custody, thousands of people, accompanied by his family members, staged a protest near Congress’ Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon’s residence, alleging that the youth was tortured to death by cops.

Jaspal was rounded up by the police on May 18. A day later, Faridkot crime investigation agency (CIA) staff inspector Narinder Singh “illegally” disposed of his body and committed suicide.

The joint action committee seeking justice for Jaspal alleged that the Congress MLA has a link with Jaspal’s custodial death and demanded a thorough probe. The committee, led by Leftist unions, also have the support of farmer unions.

Dhillon said he has nothing to do with the case and some people are politicising the issue. “The police have already told them the truth. They are making false allegations. The state government will ensure justice to Jaspal and his family. Investigations are on and four arrests have already been made. I was never in contact with Narinder. Instead of misguiding Jaspal’s family, people should sympathise with them,” he said.

Raising slogans, protesters took out a march from the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office, but were stopped by the police near the MLA’s residence. Around 1,100 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. Under the banner of the 21-members’ joint action committee, the protesters from many villages alleged that the police were trying to project this case as suicide in custody.

“The police have killed Jaspal in the lockup and the MLA is involved in the case. The call details of MLA and CIA staff officials should be made public. We will continue our fight till Jaspal and his family get justice,” said Rajinder Singh, a member of the joint action committee.

“Neither the police have recovered the body nor disclosed the reason why my son took the extreme step. They have killed my son. I will continue to protest till his body is recovered and culprits punished,” said Jaspal’s father Harbans Singh.

Cop’s remand extended

A local court on Wednesday extended the police remand of two constables — Darshan Singh and Sukhmander Singh — by a day. They were arrested on May 22 for allegedly helping inspector Narinder dispose of Jaspal’s body. The police will produce them in court on Thursday.

