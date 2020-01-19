Fatehgarh Sahib tops Punjab in implementation of MGNREGA

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:18 IST

Fatehgarh Sahib has secured the first position in Punjab in terms of implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

State cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa presented an award to the Fatehgarh Sahib administration during a state-level function in Chandigarh on Friday.

The award was presented to Fatehgarh Sahib for its performance under the MGNREGA in 2019. The district has emerged as a topper in the main parameters of the scheme which are timely payments, man-days achievements, number of 100-day completion beneficiaries and water conservation.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, development) Amreek Singh Sidhu said, “ We have made timely payments to 95% workers in their bank accounts. We also got 100% achievements in man-days and 1,463 workers of Fatehgarh Sahib were 100-day completion beneficiaries, which is the highest number in state.”

“Besides, we are also leading in providing work to women and performed exceptionally in terms of water conservation. Of total 26,238 workers in district, 21,478 are women,” he added.

Financial commissioner of rural development and panchayat (RDP) department Seema Jain was also present at the state-level function. “The BDPOs, my team and I received the award from Bajwa,” the ADC said.

Priyanka Sharma, Fatehgarh Sahib district coordinator for MGNREGA, said, “ Total ₹3,551.38 lakh wage payments were released to workers’ bank accounts in 2019 and 95% beneficiaries have received their payments without any delay. We have also met the target of generating 15.22 lakh man-days.”

“Besides, the district also performed better in water conservation parameters. We have more soak pits and performed good in terms of rejuvenation of ponds, rain water harvesting and building trenches,” she added.