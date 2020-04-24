Faulty RTK comes under scanner, 3 positive patients found negative of Covid-19 in RT-PCR test

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:19 IST

The authenticity and accuracy of the rapid testing kits (RTK) has yet again come under the scanner after three persons, who tested positive during the rapid test, were found negative of the coronavirus in the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) test.

“Three persons, who were found positive during the rapid test on Tuesday, have tested negative in the RT-PCR test,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

After conducting 350 tests, the Ludhiana administration had suspended the much-hyped rapid testing kits project following the government directions on April 22.

The government had recently ordered to stop the tests after efficacy of RTKs’ brought from China were showing variation in results in the tests conducted across the country.

Confirming the development, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said the kits were procured from the health department in Chandigarh.

Recently, as many as 1,000 RTKs had arrived in Ludhiana and the administration was using these to conduct tests at the sazbi mandi, which is currently being considered as the epicentre of the virus in the city.

On Tuesday night, the health department in Ludhiana had gone in a tizzy after three persons tested positive during the rapid test, prompting the entire state heath machinery to swing into action.

Wasting no time, chief principal secretary KBS Sidhu had stated in one of his tweets that confirmation could only be made after receiving the reports of RT-PCR machine.