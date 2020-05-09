Fazilka farmers unable to get MSP for mustard

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 14:45 IST

Unable to get the minimum support price for mustard, farmers in Fazilka have been withholding the crop for a month.

The minimum support price for the crop is Rs 4,425 per quintal.

A progressive farmer Arvind Setia, who has sown mustard over nine acres in Toota Wali village, says private players are offering them between Rs 3,300-3,500 per quintal.

This year his farm recorded a yield of around eight quintals an acre and Setia considers it to be a good harvest. However, he blames the state government for poor pricing of mustard.

Setia said while boosting crop diversification, the state government should ensure that farmers get a good deal.

“In Rajasthan, mustard is being bought at MSP. However, in Punjab farmers are not being paid fixed rates. I have been growing mustard for the last 25 years but farmers are never offered fair prices. The state government failed to ensure the purchase of the crop by a government agency,” said Setia.

In the Malwa belt, Fazilka is the key mustard-growing district.

‘TIE-UP WITH CENTRE NEEDED’

Government officials say since no Central agency is operating in Punjab, farmers have to sell their crop to private players.

Chief agriculture officer Manjit Singh says Fazilka has around 6,000 acres land under cultivation. He said the semi-arid Khuian Sarwar block has the maximum concentration of mustard.

Singh said mustard is harvested by April-end and purchase was underway.

After processing, mustard seed is used to extract mustard oil while cakes are used as cattle feed.

Another farmer, Nikhil Kumar, said following the recommendation of the agriculture experts, he had sown mustard on eight-acres, an increase of five acres, at Patti Billa village near Abohar but ended up selling his produce to private players for Rs 3,400 per quintal.

‘FARMERS BEING FLEECED’

“We are advised to grow mustard to ensure a better yield of wheat and cotton. I followed the advisory but farmers are forced to sell the crop at a much lower price than fixed by the Centre. Farmers are being fleeced,” said Nikhil.