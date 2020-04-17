Five arrested in four cases for smuggling liquor in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:13 IST

Five people were arrested and 36 cases of whiskey, two cases of beer and seven bottles of countrymade liquor were seized from them in four separate incidents, on Thursday.

In the first case, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested Deepak Kumar, 33, a resident of Ruda Bhagthana village in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, and recovered 35 cases of whiskey from his Indigo car, near Mauli Jagran’s Booth Market.

Meanwhile, Alok, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran was arrested with two cases of beer from behind the Mauli Jagran community centre.

Also, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 40, Chandigarh, and Mangal, a resident of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, were arrested with a case of whiskey from the Sector-38D market and Baljeet from Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali, was arrested with seven bottles of countrymade liquor near the cremation ground in Maloya.

All five were booked under the Excise Act and later, let out on bail.