Five held in Ludhiana for betting on IPL matches

Five held in Ludhiana for betting on IPL matches

Arrested for accepting bets on a cricket match played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Daresi police arrested five men for allegedly accepting bets on a cricket match played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday night.

The accused were operating from a flat in the Moti Nagar’s Housing Board Colony. The police have recovered three mobile phones, two keyboards and ₹6,500 from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Kumar and Mintu of Shivaji Nagar, Yuvraj Sharma of Tajganj, Sajan Sharma of Bhamiyan Kalan and Naresh Kumar of Jassiyan Road locality.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh said the accused were arrested following a tip-off. “When the cops raided their flat, the accused were accepting bets on the match through their mobile phones,” he added.

During questioning, they told the police that they had created a secured network of bookies. “They accepted bets only within their circle and used to record all the calls to preserve them as a record,” the ASI said.

The cop added that the next day, the accused would collect and distribute payments according to the result of the match. “We have found voice recordings of people placing bets on the match in their phones and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kharar to recover the data. We have also found that the mobile phones that were being used by the accused for accepting bets were procured using fake ID cards,” he added.

A case under sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Public Gambling Act has been registered against the five accused.

On September 24, the anti-smuggling wing had arrested four men for betting on the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from a house in Rup Nagar of Basant City.

