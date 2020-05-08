e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Five-star quarantine on offer at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh

Five-star quarantine on offer at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh

This comes as the UT administration has coordinated with the Central government for return of around 5,000 NRIs to Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 23:09 IST
Rachna Verma
Rachna Verma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An order put out by the Chandigarh administration on Friday mentioned that priority will be given to Hotel Mountview for quarantining the NRIs returning to the city.
An order put out by the Chandigarh administration on Friday mentioned that priority will be given to Hotel Mountview for quarantining the NRIs returning to the city.(HT photo)
         

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) will offer five-star quarantine facilities to NRIs returning to Chandigarh at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10.

This comes as the UT administration has coordinated with the Central government for return of around 5,000 NRIs to Chandigarh. An order put out by the administration on Friday mentioned that priority will be given to Hotel Mountview for their quarantine.

The proposed hotel packages include four room categories — business, superior, deluxe executive and royal suite — on a single/dual sharing basis (see box). The hotel will work with minimum staff and social distancing measures. Each guest will be provided with a complimentary hand sanitiser, gloves, and face masks as per the length of the stay.

Hindustantimes

Each package will come with a complimentary breakfast, and 33% discount will be offered on lunch and dinner as per hotel industry norms. All meals will be served in the room with disposable plates and spoons.

RECOVERING LOSSES

Sources in the CITCO said that the move comes as the corporation looks to recover the losses due to the lockdown.

Calling it a great marketing strategy, Ankit Gupta, president of the City Chandigarh Hospitality Association, said CITCO should follow proper safety measures while quarantining the NRI guests.

CITCO union president Kashmir Chand added, “The move will help in generating some revenue, but the facility should be provided keeping the health of corporation employees in mind.”

Presently, CITCO is accommodating health workers in Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 for quarantine and rest as a complimentary gesture by the Chandigarh administration.

Recently, CITCO had sought around ₹33 crore from the UT administration to pay the salaries of staff and other utility bills.

With yearly turnover of around ₹500 crore, CITCO owns and operates some prime properties in Chandigarh including five-star hotels, restaurants bars, sales depots, lakes, gardens and a petrol pump. The pandemic has, however, hit the corporation’s business hard.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In