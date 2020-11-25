Chandigarh: Five years on, CBI files chargesheet against four in forgery case

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:06 IST

Nearly two years after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court refused to accept the closure report, the investigating agency has filed a chargesheet against four persons for allegedly forging documents to get a bank loan to purchase a property in Sector 9.

The case dates back to 2015, when as per CBI, a case of forgery and cheating was registered by the Chandigarh Police on the complaint of city resident Deepa Duggal against GS Chawla (now deceased), his wife, Jagjeet Kaur, their son, HS Chawla, two relatives GS Bhatti and Sarabjit Singh at Sector 17 police station.

There were allegations that all five forged documents to get a bank loan of Rs 6.25 crores for a property being sold by Deepa Duggal in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

At the same time, a counter case was registered by Chawla against Deepa Duggal at Sector 3 police station, alleging that she concealed the facts of the property.

Later, the cases were investigated by the CBI, which in 2018 submitted the closure reports in both the complaints.

In December 2018, the court accepted the closure report filed in the case against Deepa Duggal, however, the CBI court refused to accept the closure report in the case against Chawlas.

Pointing out discrepancies, the court had directed the CBI to conduct further investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday, the investigating agency submitted the chargesheet filed against four persons including Jagjeet Kaur, her son HS Chawla, relatives Gurcharan Singh and Sarabjit Singh. GS Chawla had died this year, hence his name was not mentioned in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case is now listed for November 25.

2015 graft case

In 2015, GS Chawla’s daughter Guneet Kaur has filed another case alleging that the economic offences wing (EOW) officials were demanding Rs 40 lakh for settling the case.

In the same year, CBI laid a trap and arrested former DSP EOW RC Meena, along with sub-inspector Surinder Kumar Bhardwaj, two businessmen, Aman Grover, owner of KLG Hotel and Sanjay Dahuja, owner of Berkeley Automobiles, for allegedly accepting the bribe on behalf of the police officials.

The case is going on in the special court of CBI.