Flexible approach to learning at Cambridge International School

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:22 IST

A good school is one that provides the environment for innovative learning and helps learners realise their dreams. I am fortunate to be a part of one such institution, Cambridge International School, Patti.

The school which I consider my second home is an English medium institution affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Cambridge International School values and respects the dreams of the students.

The school ensures the right environment for innovative learning and ensures all-round development of students.

The school meets the demands of parents, students and education providers.

It provides facilities such as large playgrounds, well-equipped labs and smart classrooms.

The school has a team of highly competent teachers led by our principal Manraj Kaur, who is our source of energy.

Our teachers believe in preparing us for the future. Along with theoretical knowledge, they provide us with practical lessons.

The faculty members act as friends and counsellors. They are approachable and always ready to help.

Cambridge provides student-centric education with a spirited, engaging, creative and cooperative environment.

Students of my school have participated in different zonal, district and state level competitions and bagged positions. The school has always supported and encouraged students to hone their talents.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:10 IST