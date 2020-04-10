Focus in Haryana on creating containment zones

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:58 IST

To contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, Haryana government is now focusing on preparing containment plans for every district and enforcing the lockdown strictly in the containment zones.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has prepared a model district containment plan for all 22 districts. The deputy commissioners (DCs) have been assigned the task to prepare containment plans for their respective districts.

The worst-affected districts in the state are Nuh with 38 cases, Gurugram with 32, Palwal and Faridabad with 28 cases each.

Areas where Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed are being declared as containment zones.

As many as 36 villages in Nuh district have been declared as containment zones and 104 villages as buffer zones.

In Palwal, nine villages have been declared as containment zones and their boundaries have been sealed, while 27 adjacent villages have been declared buffer zones.

“The main objective to declare containment zone is to stop the spread of the pandemic, and alert the people,” a health department official said, adding that the movement of people living in the containment zones has been completely banned and all these areas will be sealed by the police forces.

In the containment and buffer zones, people will be delivered essentials like ration, milk, groceries, medicines and vegetables, in separate packets right at their doorstep. Delivery workers will wear gloves and use safety equipment. Uninterrupted supply of electricity and water will be ensured in these zones. The buses of the state transport department have been deployed for the movement of employees involved in this process.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have also pressed in teams of Asha workers and ANMs to do a door-to-door screening in these areas that will also be sanitised. Masks, gloves, caps, sanitisers and shoes have been provided to the staff deployed for the task, the official said.

In Kaithal, ward number 2 of Mahadev Colony has been declared as containment zone, while 13 areas in Faridabad have also been declared as containment zones.

Similarly in Panchkula, Nada Sahib, civil hospital in Sector 6, Command Hospital and bus stand have been declared as containment zones.

After another positive case of Covid-19 was reported in Nidani village of Jind, the area has been declared as a containment zone and the villages adjoining the area — Padana, Radhana, Dhidhana and Sindhvi Kheda— have been declared buffer zones.