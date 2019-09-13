Focus on Education for all at Adarsh Public School Ludhiana

chandigarh

A good school is one that provides quality education and instils moral values in students. I am fortunate to be a part of one such organisation, Adarsh Public School, Ludhiana.

The school is a part of the Temple of Humanity Trust which was founded in 2008. The school provides education to students of the economically weaker section (EWS) for a nominal fee.

The school has as many as 950 students in classes nursery to 10. Each class has two sections with 40 students in a class.

Adarsh public was affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2016 and students have had a 100% pass-rate.

Spread over more than an acre, the school has playgrounds, well-equipped labs and spacious classrooms.

The computer lab has 40 terminals allowing each student to learn and work independently.

The school has a team of 40 competent teachers led by our principal Amita Bansal.

Our teachers pay attention to the needs of each and every student.

Adarsh Public School has a motto of education for all. Since 80% of the students’ parents are illiterate our principal arranges for evening classes for our parents.

The school keeps parents in the loop and encourages students to stay updated.

We are encouraged to identify and hone our talents.

We take part in various inter-school competitions such as Sahodaya competitions, quiz competitions, painting contests, sports tournaments and declamation.

Recently, our school won a quiz contest held at Atam Public School, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana.

The school promotes holistic development of the students and provides coaching for sports, music, dance and fine arts.

It also takes special care of our well-being and safety.I feel proud to have studied for so long in this school. I have learnt to believe in myself and be confident.

