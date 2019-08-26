Focus on self-reliance at Police DAV Public school

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:03 IST

A good school nowadays is one that develops intellectual abilities and ethics in students and also imparts digital technology skills. I am fortunate to be a part of one such institution, Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. As a child, whenever I saw students dancing in the ground, I would be mesmerised. I started participating in co-curricular activities right from Nursery. The school has given me ample opportunities in academics and sports. A good school nowadays is one that develops intellectual abilities and ethics in students and also imparts digital technology skills.

I am fortunate to be a part of one such institution, Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar.

As a child, whenever I saw students dancing in the ground, I would be mesmerised. I started participating in co-curricular activities right from Nursery.

The school has given me ample opportunities in academics and sports.

My school identifies leadership abilities in children and hones them. Attending classes at Police DAV Public School is a matter of joy as I consider it my extended family.

It has competent teachers, who constantly try to meet the demands of all types of learners.

They are extremely supportive, amiable, and ready to help any time.

All of us work together in teams as members of different clubs and committees.

The school that was inaugurated just few years back in the old barracks of Punjab Police, now has more than 6,000 students.

The school has vast grounds, a swimming pool, a synthetic lawn tennis court, basketball and skating rinks, a volleyball court, spaces for kho-kho, chess, table tennis, judo, handball, tchouk ball and yoga. The school library gives a visual treat as illustrations have been painted on the walls by the fine arts department.

It is a complete package with more than 30,000 national and international books, attached e-library, counselling cell and learning resource centre for students with learning disabilities.

The school motivates students to take part in competitions and enhance their confidence levels.

The principal, Rashmi Vij, addresses students on various topics during morning assembly which are treasured as real life lessons by students.

Many alumni, who come to share their experiences, have specially mentioned how her words of wisdom have become their guiding spirit.

With the school’s motto being, ‘Upward and Upright’, it makes students confident, self reliant, capable of taking independent decisions and bag the centre stage wherever they go for higher studies .

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 10:48 IST